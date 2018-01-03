Stretch Your Dollar: Tips for joining a gym

(WTNH)– Getting healthier is always a popular New Year’s resolution! If you’re shopping around for a new gym membership, we are stretching your dollar with some tips to get fit without going broke.

It’s a popular resolution to have. You’re ready to lose and health clubs are hoping to gain you as a new member.

But before you begin that new diet or workout program, the state’s Consumer Protection Agency warns you to do your research. People always need to take a deep breath, do their homework, read the fine print, before they make any decisions.

First think about your health and safety. Consult your doctor before starting a dramatic new diet or fitness routine so you know you can handle the change.

And of course think about your budget before you hand over that cash. Find out how much it costs to end the deal early.

Ask questions about the different memberships. It might be cheaper to join with a family member, or maybe you can just pay per class.

You can also ask for them to wave those startup fees if there are any. Worst they can say is no.

The worst thing you can do is not at least ask. Fitness centers are eager to get you in the door nowadays and will sometimes tailor a program to meet your health and financial needs.