Suspect in Connecticut woman’s slaying heads to trial

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The trial of a man charged with killing a 23-year-old woman in Connecticut two years ago is getting started.

The Hartford Court reports that 62-year-old Robert Lee Graham‘s murder trial is scheduled to start in Wednesday.

The Hartford man is charged with killing Tashauna Jackson, who was last seen Aug. 11, 2015, when she left her mother’s home with Graham. Her body was found a week later behind a Bloomfield store.

Police say Jackson’s blood was found inside a van belonging to Graham, and that Graham lied about the van’s whereabouts.

Graham, who has a criminal history of violence against women, is being held on $2 million bond. He has denied killing Jackson and his lawyer has said the evidence against him is weak.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

