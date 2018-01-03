Thousands of kids from Puerto Rico enroll in Connecticut schools

By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2017 file photo, homes and other buildings destroyed by Hurricane Maria lie in ruins in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico's governor on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 ordered authorities to review all deaths reported since Hurricane Maria hit nearly three months ago amid accusations that the U.S. territory has vastly undercounted storm-related deaths. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The statewide total of kids being enrolled in Connecticut schools from Puerto Rico is approaching 2,000 with more expected every week.

No one has an exact figure on how many total people have arrived here, escaping the aftermath of the hurricane but with that many kids being enrolled in schools it would have to be in the thousands.

As of last month, 163 new kids from the island were enrolled in New Haven schools. There are 252 in Waterbury, 359 in Hartford, 191 in New Britain, 142 in Meriden and 159 in Bridgeport.

About three quarters of the kids are of elementary and middle school age. About one quarter high school age.

Governor Malloy is slated to visit the Help Center that has been working with Puerto Rican hurricane refugees Wednesday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s