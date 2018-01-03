Thousands of kids from Puerto Rico enroll in Connecticut schools

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The statewide total of kids being enrolled in Connecticut schools from Puerto Rico is approaching 2,000 with more expected every week.

No one has an exact figure on how many total people have arrived here, escaping the aftermath of the hurricane but with that many kids being enrolled in schools it would have to be in the thousands.

As of last month, 163 new kids from the island were enrolled in New Haven schools. There are 252 in Waterbury, 359 in Hartford, 191 in New Britain, 142 in Meriden and 159 in Bridgeport.

About three quarters of the kids are of elementary and middle school age. About one quarter high school age.

Governor Malloy is slated to visit the Help Center that has been working with Puerto Rican hurricane refugees Wednesday.

