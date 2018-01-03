UConn hockey struggling to score after holiday break

Published:

(WTNH)–The UConn men’s hockey team hit the holiday break on a roll, winning five of six. Since returning, the Huskies have struggled to score goals.

Mike Cavanaugh’s team was back at it at practice on Wednesday, after being shut out by Quinnipiac, 3-0 on Tuesday night.

UConn has lost its last two, and have been outscored 5-0 in those games.

“Our defense has been solid now for probably the last eight games. Right now we’re not scoring goals,” Cavanaugh said. “We’ve gone into a little funk, and sometimes you just need to get one off the shin pad to get you going.”

UConn hosts Merrimack at the XL Center on Friday at 7 p.m.

