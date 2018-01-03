Water main break closes 2 schools in Hartford

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A water main break has closed two schools in Hartford on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan District Commission (MDC) says that crews responded to a 12 inch water main break just before 6 a.m. at 150 Tower Avenue.

The Director of Communications and Marketing of Hartford Public School says that the Journalism and Media Academy and Culinary Arts Academy will be closed for the day to protect the safety of students.

According to the MDC, there will be no water available in the building until the afternoon.

It is unclear when repairs will be completed.

