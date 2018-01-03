Waterbury preps for the snow storm

Related Coverage New Haven prepares for Thursday’s storm

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Public Works is a busy place these days. On Wednesday, they were busy getting fresh deliveries of sand that they’ll mix with salt to help make 325 miles of center-line roadways passable for cars once the storm hits on Thursday.

“We are replenishing our inventory,” said David Simpson, Director of Public Works. “In Waterbury, because of the topography, (there are many steep hills in Waterbury) we use a mixture of sand and salt for melting purposes and for traction purposes also.”

Crews spent the day checking city trucks and snow plows — seeing if any last-minute maintenance is needed before they’re dispatched to help crews clear the roads on Thursday.

“Based on the forecasts that we’re hearing right now,” Simpson said, “Early tomorrow morning city staff will hit the road. We’ll be out on the road with 38 pieces of equipment initially and then ramp it up depending on what the weather brings us.”

If the weather really hits hard, Simpson says the city has close to 60 other snow trucks and snow plows — bringing the total number close to 100 that they can use in their arsenal to battle the storm.

Simpson says his crews are prepared for a long day — some could be at work 12-hour shifts.

Prep work for the storm has been going on long before today.

“It starts actually days before, not just the single day before,” he said. “For the last couple of days since the last storm, staff has been going over the equipment, making any necessary modifications or repairs they need to do to be sure that the equipment is ready to go on the road early tomorrow morning.”

To help crews in their effort to clear the roads, the city has enacted a parking ban on all city streets beginning at 6am Thursday.

Drivers like Eric Albert say it could be a long day on Thursday, but he appreciates the efforts by Public Works crews to help him to still be able to hit the road — if he has to.

“The City of Waterbury does a great job so I think we’re going to be fine,” he said.