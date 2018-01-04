AAA Northeast’s Fran Mayko discusses busy schedule during winter storm

(WTNH) — With the combination of a cold snap in Connecticut along with Thursday’s snowstorm, the crews with AAA Northeast have been especially busy lately.

AAA Northeast’s Fran Mayko joined News 8 to discuss the difficult driving conditions caused by snowfall and cold weather.

“If you don’t have to work, if you don’t have to go into work and don’t have to drive, we urge you to stay home if you can,” Mayko said.

