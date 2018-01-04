Bradley Airport says operations will resume Friday

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)–Bradley International Airport is open and operating. As the storm began to wind down, the airport was continuing its focus on snow removal efforts. On Thursday, 90% of arriving and departing flights were canceled.

On Friday, however, Bradley Airport officials said they expect operations to resume. There may be some cancellations and delays, however, as airlines continue to adjust their schedules and catch up in response to the storm.

Passengers are advised to contact their airline regarding their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport.

Real time flight status updates are available on Bradley’s website, www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.