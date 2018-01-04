Cars getting stuck on off-ramps in West Hartford

By Published: Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–As Thursday’s blizzard continued into the afternoon and early evening hours, West Hartford police were warning drivers to be careful getting off of the off-ramps on highways in the area.

Some mounds of snow left over by some of the plow trucks as they’ve gone by have left some drivers stuck. Some have had to call for tow trucks to get out.

Storm Team 8: Click here for the latest forecast

News 8’s Bob Wilson took a look at conditions in West Hartford, and spoke to some people who were heading home from work for the day.

Gas companies have this safety tip for people as well: clear out your boiler vents, because snow drifts can cover them, and carbon monoxide can back up into your home.

