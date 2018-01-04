Dangerous driving conditions along Interstate 95

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Sam Kantrow is driving along Interstate 95 in our Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Lab to keep track of driving conditions.

Roadways are becoming increasingly dangerous as the storm continues.

It may be best to stay at home on Thursday, but if you must drive, make sure you give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go.

Also, be sure to keep your vehicle clear of snow on areas like the hood and roof to cut down on driving dangers.

Finally, plows will be working to clear the roads throughout the day, so make sure they have enough space on the roads.

