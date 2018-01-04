Checking on conditions in New London during Thursday’s wintry weather

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday’s snowstorm is bringing especially difficult conditions to areas along the coastline.

News 8’s Tina Detelj is spending the morning in New London where she is keeping track of the weather.

The city has been preparing for Thursday’s storm. 68 miles of roads in New London were pre-treated and need to be consistently plowed. The city also issued a parking ban which began at midnight on Thursday.

