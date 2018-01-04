Checking the snowfall along the east coast

(WTNH) — Some of you are probably getting ready to head out, especially those of us who are working on Thursday.

We are already seeing slick conditions here in Connecticut, but what about around the state?

In Georgia, the winter weather is making for dangerous driving conditions. Those down there are seeing the heaviest snowfall in nearly three decades there.

In Tallahassee, Fla., kids and their pets are really enjoying the wintry weather mix.

Connecticut resident Yvonne Goodhue is visiting her family in Summerville, S.C. She says more than seven inches fell around her daughter’s home. The family had a lot of fun playing in that!

