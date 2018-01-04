City of Hartford works to keep roads clear during storm

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the state of Connecticut becomes blanketed with snow on Thursday, city and town workers are out clearing the roads and keeping residents safe.

Plows have been out since the early hours of the morning trying to keep up with the snowfall.

Related Content: Malloy: “State is better prepared for storms than we ever have been”

Reginald Freeman with the Hartford Department of Public Works spoke to News 8 on Thursday morning to discuss how the capital city is handling the storm.

Watch the video above to learn more.

Storm Team 8: Click here for the latest forecast

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s