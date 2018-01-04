Clean up is on in West Hartford after historic storm

Related Coverage Extreme cold a concern after storm

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–As night falls and the temperatures drop the snow lets up but the wind still swirling the snow back onto the road. Adam was on his way home from working at the hospital.

“It’s beautiful it is a polar vortex out there, I really love the winter weather, I got my winter tires and four-wheel-drive,” Adam said.

He’s dressed for it, all bundled up for the Arctic blast to follow. With temperatures dropping into single digits, the race is on tonight to get the roads clear as quickly as possible so they don’t ice over for the morning commute.

“I am a former landscaper, how much do you wanna bet they call everything off tomorrow, the schools and everything?” said Paul Garavel.

As the plows go back out on Thursday night, it’s all about the cleanup. They have the majority of snow off, but they’re just mopping up now. There were huge chains on one snow plow, ready to go. Drivers were fueling up, topped off with rock salt, and hopefully they will be able to improve the conditions quick enough so that tomorrow everything will be open and ready to go.

“Fortunately a lot of my businesses are closed down and there haven’t been a lot of people on the highway. It’s easy to traverse and get around. It’s the worst when you can’t get around during the snowstorm,” said Eric Lantz of West Hartford.

With businesses and restaurants closed, desperate times call for desperate measures. Wajed Albarjas said he was going to eat dinner at the gas station.

“That’s why I’m here at this gas station. It’s the only option that I have,” he said.

You can always try Domino’s, but you should order up a side of patience with that pizza.

What’s it like delivering pizzas in the snow?

“It’s not fun,” said Saddique Akbar.

Are people understanding?

“Some people,” he said.