Connecticut DMV cancels road tests until noon Friday

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday afternoon that they are canceling all road tests scheduled Thursday through midday Friday due to the winter storm.

DMV officials said they are notifying people that scheduled their tests, and will provide instructions on how to re-schedule.

The DMV also reminds drivers of commercial and passenger vehicles that they are required to remove snow and ice from hoods, trunks, and roofs, or face fines and penalties. The law also calls for stiffer penalties when there’s personal or property damage from the flying elements.

