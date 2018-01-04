Connecticut State Police work through Thursday snowstorm

(WTNH) — State Troopers are out on the roads during Thursday’s snowstorm working to keep Connecticut safe.

Trooper Kelly Grant took time to speak to News 8 on Thursday morning. She urged drivers to stay off of the roads as much as possible during the day.

“We do encourage people if you don’t have to go out, please stay in,” Trooper Grant said.

The roadways are expected to become increasingly difficult to navigate as the storm progresses.

