Govenor Malloy provides storm update, does not issue travel ban

By Published: Updated:
Governor Malloy, Lieutenant Governor Wyman, and state officials gather at the State Emergency Operations Center (twitter/GovMalloyOffice)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy and top state officials gathered at the State Emergency Operations Center Thursday morning to provide updates on the winter storm, and the state’s response.

Governor Malloy advised residents to stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary. This will allow Department of Transportation crews to clear highways as efficiently and safely as possible. The Governor did not issue a travel ban in the state, but he did encourage employers that can allow people to work from home or alter their hours to do so.

State officials warn that with low temperatures near zero degrees and wind chills of 20 below zero at night, that residents and businesses be aware that power outages may result in frozen or bursting pipes. If it is possible for you to clear snow away from fire hydrants near your home, to please lend a hand and clear it so firefighters can get to it in an emergency.

There are more than 100 warming centers open in 34 towns across Connecticut. The list is updated here.

Utility crews are standing by to respond to power outages, if your power is out, here is how to call and report your outage:

Any power outages that are experienced during the storm could be prolonged due to the anticipated high winds over 35MPH that make it impossible to put up a bucket truck in a life endangering situation. With that in mind, State officials advise that you keep your mobile devices fully charged as long as you’re able to.

Governor Malloy said that the State DOT has more than 634 plow trucks and 250 private contractor trucks out clearing roads. If you must travel, the Governor urges you to stay clear of plow trucks, and do not attempt to pass them.

The Connecticut State Police have extra units on patrol, and the Connecticut National Guard has over 1,500 Guardsmen ready to support emergency operations if it becomes necessary.

