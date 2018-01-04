Hamden Department of Public Works keeps residents safe during snowstorm

By Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven County began to see the flakes flying in Thursday’s early hours.

Officials in cities and towns across the state have been working to prepare for this storm. Now that it’s finally here, crews are turning their attention to keeping roadways clear and residents safe.

Craig Cesare with the Hamden Department of Public Works joined News 8 on Thursday morning to discuss what his town is doing to keep up with the wintry weather.

