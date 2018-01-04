Keeping roads safe in Orange during winter storm

Published:

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The snow began falling in the early morning hours on Thursday in New Haven County.

Crews in Orange have been preparing for a big winter storm. Don Foyer with the Orange Department of Public Works joined News 8 to discuss what precautions have been taken ahead of the snowfall.

Foyer also talks about what the town is doing to keep residents safe during and after the storm.

