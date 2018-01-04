Keeping roads safe in Orange during winter storm

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The snow began falling in the early morning hours on Thursday in New Haven County.

Crews in Orange have been preparing for a big winter storm. Don Foyer with the Orange Department of Public Works joined News 8 to discuss what precautions have been taken ahead of the snowfall.

Related Content: AAA Northeast’s Fran Mayko discusses busy schedule during winter storm

Foyer also talks about what the town is doing to keep residents safe during and after the storm.

Watch the video above to learn more.

Storm Team 8: Click here for the latest forecast