Legendary Yale Football Coach Carm Cozza dies

- FILE - Former Yale Football Coach Carm Cozza, August 3, 2017 (WTNH / Erik Dobratz)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has learned that longtime Yale Football Coach Carm Cozza died Thursday morning. He was 87.

Cozza was head coach at Yale from 1965 through 1996. He won ten Ivy League championships for the bulldogs, and won 179 games.

Cozza was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002. He was named UPI New England Coach of the Year four times, and Eastern Coach of the Year.

Before his coaching career began, Cozza played quarterback at the University of Miami in the early 1950’s. He also played baseball, and at one point played for minor league affiliates of the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago White Sox, according to Cozza’s wikipedia page.

Yale University will release a statement on Cozza’s passing later today.

