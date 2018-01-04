Looking at wintry weather in West Hartford Thursday

Published:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you need to head outside on Thursday, make sure you bundle up!

Conditions are deteriorating across Connecticut as the snowstorm picks up.

News 8’s Amy Hudak traveled to West Hartford on Thursday morning to take a look at driving conditions.

Emergency crews and State Police are urging drivers to stay off of the roads unless its necessary.

