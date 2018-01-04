Marijuana investors skittish after Sessions’ shot at pot

By Published:
Andy Williams, founder and CEO of Medicine Man Denver poses for a photo in Denver on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Colorado's top federal prosecutor said his office won't alter its approach to enforcing marijuana crimes after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions withdrew a policy Thursday that allowed pot markets to emerge in states that legalized the drug. Colorado was the first state in the nation to sell recreational pot legally after voters in 2012 approved it. The state has also has a longstanding medical marijuana industry and the Colorado pot market tops $1 billion. (AP Photo/P. Solomon Banda)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stocks related to marijuana are plummeting and cannabis boosters are fretting about the industry’s future after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions signaled a tougher approach to federal pot enforcement.

The plunging stock prices Thursday reversed a weeks-long rally driven by optimism after California launched recreational sales of pot on Monday.

Several marijuana stocks saw double-digit declines in the hours after Sessions’ announcement, including the largest pot-producing company that is publicly traded.

A Nevada state lawmaker said he was concerned Sessions’ action could snuff out the budding industry in that state, which began recreational sales in July.

Meanwhile, some defiant growers and retailers vowed to push ahead with the fledgling industry.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s