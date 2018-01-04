Metro North service returning to normal on Friday

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–State officials did a thorough job on Thursday updating the state on key information throughout the storm, and what we need to know moving forward.

There was one major change regarding Metro North service. Metro North from New Haven should return to normal service on Friday morning.

“Metro North has reduced services, but that mostly affects riders coming in from New York, and should not affect riders coming in from Connecticut,” said Governor Dannel Malloy. “That is a change. We expect normal Friday service for Connecticut residents.”

If you need to get to Stamford, New York or other points south from New Haven, service should be normal on Friday morning.

