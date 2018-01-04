Metro-North’s New Haven Line experiences 30 minute delays

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday’s wintry weather is causing some delays for commuters on the rails.

Metro-North has announced that the company’s New Haven Line is experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes.

Related Content: Govenor Malloy provides storm update

Officials say the delays are due to the impact of the winter storm.

It is not known when service is expected to return to its regularly scheduled times.

Storm Team 8: Click here for the latest forecast

For any service updates, you may visit Metro-North’s website.