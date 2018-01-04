New Haven sushi restaurant helps neighbors with free soup on cold day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–On this very cold snowy evening, a restaurant in New Haven decided to help out its neighbors.

Miya’s Sushi was handing out free pumpkin Miso soup and hot Japanese green tea today and thru this evening for anyone who showed up. The restaurant was opened in 1982 and at that time was New Haven County’s only sushi bar.

Chef Bun Lai has continued to make the eatery innovative and extend kindness, which is why it is a Elm City favorite.

“This restaurant has always been about serving the community and serving everyone,” said Louie Krak. “We want to make sure that we are always accessible to everyone and especially that we can accommodate to people on days when it’s really ugly outside the brighten people’s day and make life a little bit better.”

“We’ve had like a decent stream of people throughout the day, and it’s not about the money that we make but just about who we can serve,” Louie said.

Chef Bun Lai remembered those who were cold as he was dealing with a little issue of frozen pipes at home.