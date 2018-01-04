PD: Hartford woman faces animal cruelty charge

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is facing a charge of animal cruelty after being located by Hartford police early Thursday morning.

According to police, following an investigation, a warrant was issued for 50-year-old Michelle Bennett on Wednesday.

Officials say after multiple attempts to serve the warrant ended up being unsuccessful at the accused’s home, Bennett was located around 1 a.m. at another address.

Bennett was taken to detention and was given a $2,500 bond.

She is facing one charge of Cruelty to Animals.