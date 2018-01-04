Seals and Belugas enjoy the snow day at Mystic Aquarium

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Despite the wintry weather creating a mess on Connecticut roadways, some are really enjoying the snowfall!

At Mystic Aquarium, the animals were having a blast as the flakes flew!

News 8 obtained video of the beluga whales and seals having a great time playing in the snow!

While your animals may love playing outside in this kind of weather, be sure to bring them inside and warm them up regularly so they don’t get too cold.

