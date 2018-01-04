Hartford man shot, killed in the snow

Hartford Police Lt. Brian Foley

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–A shooting victim was found lying outside in the snow in Hartford on Thursday evening.

Police were alerted to shots fired at 64 Bushnell Street in Hartford at around 6:50 p.m., where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and neck.

The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He is being identified as a 34-year-old man who was born in Jamaica.

Bushnell St. will be closed for several hours between Franklin Ave and Maple Ave, as Hartford police, Major Crimes homicide detectives are on the scene of the shooting investigating.

