Thursday’s snowstorm was viewable from space

(WTNH)–Thursday’s snowstorm was so massive and far-reaching that it was viewable from space. NASA released pictures of the monster storm spinning off the coast. The pictures came from NASA’s weather satellite.

It looks a lot like a hurricane as it barreled up the coast, causing most everything in the state to shut down on Thursday. Now, crews will turn their attention towards cleanup, as the snow has stopped falling, and extreme cold temperatures are about to set in.

Related Content: Clean up is on in West Hartford after historic storm