Tide on the rise in Westbrook

By Published: Updated:

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Conditions are quickly deteriorating along the shoreline as the snowstorm moves across Connecticut.

News 8’s George Colli is in Westbrook on Thursday morning where the tide is beginning to rise with the storm.

Related Content: Concerns for coastal flooding in West Haven, other shoreline towns

The wintry weather has some along the water concerned about coastal flooding.

Watch the video above for a look at the current conditions outside.

Storm Team 8: Click here for the latest forecast

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s