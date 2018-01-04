Tide on the rise in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Conditions are quickly deteriorating along the shoreline as the snowstorm moves across Connecticut.

News 8’s George Colli is in Westbrook on Thursday morning where the tide is beginning to rise with the storm.

The wintry weather has some along the water concerned about coastal flooding.

