Choosing your pet as your exercise partner

(WTNH) — Your pet needs regular exercise to keep them healthy, just like people. Richard and Vicki Horowitz of Bark Busters talk about the benefits of having your pooch as your exercise partner.

Exercise needs vary from dog to dog, depending on the dog’s breed, age, weight, and other factors. Therefore, consult with your vet before starting an exercise program with your dog—and be sure to consult with your own physician about the right program for you.

Take things slowly at first. Begin with short sessions at a slow speed, then gradually increase the time, speed and distance.

Your dog’s paw pads will need time to toughen, so begin walking or running with him on soft surfaces such as dirt, sand or grass.

Avoid exercising your dog immediately before or after he’s eaten. A full stomach may cause digestive upsets. Provide only small amounts of water before and directly after exercise.

Just letting your dog out in the backyard is not enough—most dogs do not exercise themselves. Likewise, a brief daily walk may not be enough either. However, you can keep your dog both physically and mentally active on your daily walk by varying how you walk.

Change the pace. Intermittently walk fast, slow, stop, etc. Your dog will come to see this as a game and will find the activity fun and stimulating.

Change directions frequently. Go left, then right, turn in front of the dog, reverse direction, etc. Each time you make a change in direction, give a gentle flick of the leash to alert your dog you are about to change direction.

Give obedience commands as you go. Stop and ask your dog to sit, lie down, etc.

No matter how fit your dog is, his enthusiasm may overcome his common sense to know when to rest.

Stop the games if your dog seems to be getting overly tired.

Be sure he has access to fresh drinking water, but prevent stomach upset by limiting his intake if he is heavily panting.

Please be sure to clean up after your dog.

Also, exercise his mind

Exercise your dog’s brain, too. Just 15 minutes once or twice a day of teaching basic obedience can tire your dog in a different way that is just as essential to his overall health and happiness. Review or teach the basics such as sit, stay, come, and walking on leash to energize the lethargic dog and tire out the hyper dog.

Winter weather can have an impact on your dog’s exercise.

Watch for signs of frostbite or hypothermia.

Dress your short-coated dog in a doggie coat or sweater to keep him warm.

After a romp in the snow, wipe your dog’s paw pads and between the toes to remove any snow, ice or road salts that may have accumulated there.

With some practice, you can establish the leadership required for a satisfying stroll with your dog so you can both reap the benefits of good health, fitness and a happy emotional bond. Remember, a tired dog is a happy dog!