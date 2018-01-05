Connecticut State Police release winter storm statistics

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut State Police have released their final statewide activity statistics regarding Thursday’s winter storm.

Troopers say from Thursday, January 4th at 6 a.m. to Friday, January 5th at 6 a.m., there were 1,492 calls for service.

There were 89 accidents with no injuries reported, but 11 accidents where there were injuries sustained. Thankfully, there were no fatalities.

Additionally, during the storm there was only one D.U.I. arrest made.

Lastly, State Police received 441 calls for motorist assists.