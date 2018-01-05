Firefighters from multiple towns battle Woodbridge house fire

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH)–Firefighters from several New Haven County fire departments were battling the flames in the brutal cold on Friday night in Woodbridge.

It happened at a house on Inwood Road, and initial reports were that the fire started from an attached garage.

All of the occupants of the home made it out safely, but officials say the house could be a complete loss.

The brutal temperatures did not make this an easy fire to put out, either.

