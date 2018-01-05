Former Yale great Rich Diana on his team’s respect for Carm Cozza

Related Coverage Yale football coach Tony Reno remembers his mentor, Carm Cozza

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Former Yale great Rich Diana was one of Carm Cozza‘s best players. The legendary coach passed away on Thursday, and many are taking the time to remember him.

Diana learned many lessons from his Hall of Fame coach. One stands out the most, though.

“In my sophomore year, in front of 75,000 people or so, we lost to Harvard. The Harvard running back who ran all over us, at the end of the game, allegedly said something to Carm that was disrespectful,” Diana said. “Nobody wanted to see coach Cozza disrespected. We carried that with us, and we were never going to let that guy score on us again.”

