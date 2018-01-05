How to prevent snow cleanup injuries

Related Coverage Snow blower safety tips for winter

(WTNH)–Winter warriors are out trying to clear the snow. It’s dangerous work, whether snow blowing with a heavy machinery, or hand to hand combat digging in the trenches, it is hard physical demanding work, that can cause all kinds of injuries.

Dr. Stephen Wolf is the chief of the emergency department at St. Francis Hospital.

“We unfortunately had two people who had heart attacks, they were shoveling,” Wolf said.

Justin Bank is not surprised that people have heart attacks while shoveling, he is out doing his own driveway, and knows it can be very strenuous, and should be treated like working out at the gym.

“So you just make sure you are hydrated and that you dress appropriately, in layers, and if you need a break, take a break.”

And with this much snow, Dr. Wolf says shoveling up on the roof is also a big problem, because as people go up on the roof and climb ladders, things shift and slide very easily, and they can get hurt.”

“Roofs are dangerous to begin with, makes that up with ice your footing isn’t there,” Wolf said.

Snow blowers are also very dangerous even when they’re off. If your snowblowing and it stalls the blades are still under tremendous pressure and torque. If you clear it out with your hand, Dr. Wolf says it can make a quick rotation and cut off your fingers.

“You don’t think, you get something stuck, and you reach in there, and it still has torque after when it’s off.”

Doctors also say sledding is a major cause of injuries, they might not be as spectacular as falling off a roof putting or your hand in the snowblower, but sledding accidents can result in sprains, brakes and concussions.