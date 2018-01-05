If your car shakes today, it might not be a big deal

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Lombardi Tire & Auto says some of the car problems it saw on Friday were easy fixes.

“This car was brought in because it has a bad shimmy in the front end,” said owner Rich Lombardi.

He says he’s a had few cars come in with the same problem and it’s something he sees after a lot of winter storms.

“There’s snow and ice caked up on the inside of the wheel,” said Lombardi. “As you can see over here on the outside there’s a little bit of snow.”

And usually behind the wheel there’s even more like on another car brought in to the shop Friday morning.

“There was at least a couple of pounds and that will throw it way off and you’ll get a tremendous shimmy on the front,” said Lombardi. “You’ll think the front end is falling out.”

He says you’ll also feel the back of your seat shake if the snow and ice is on a rear wheel.

On many wheels you see small metal weights added to the rim to balance the tire so it may be easy to understand how having a big chunk of ice on the wheel could throw off the balance.

Knowing that can melt away a lot of concerns and so can this.

“We do it for free,” said Lombardi. “Yeah.”

Another winter concern is whether you should let your car warm up in the morning or not.

Since most cars no longer have carburetors people don’t need to warm them up in the winter like they used to. In fact some say doing so can damage fuel injected engines.

But not everyone agrees. Lombardi says warming up a car for a few minutes is fine.

“Even when it’s really cold out it’s always a good thing to let your car running for a little while,” said Lombardi.”Get everything moving get all the parts moving lubricated.”

Just make sure if you do warm up your car you don’t do it in your garage. The fumes from the exhaust can be very harmful.