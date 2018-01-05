Lottery to hold “Super Draw” redo next week

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Lottery is hoping to hold a redo of that flawed “Super Draw” game next week.

The numbers on 100,000 “Super Draw” tickets were not included in the computerized drawing on New Year’s Day, sparking a big investigation.

The Connecticut Lottery generates over $300 million a year for the state budget, but for the two years it has endured a controversy over the flawed “5 Card Cash” game that turned out to be easily defrauded by unscrupulous retailers. There have been more than a dozen arrests.

With both “Mega Millions” and “Powerball” at near record jackpots this week, lottery sales are booming. It comes as the Connecticut Lottery is planning a redo for the once a year “Super Draw” earlier this week.

100,000 ticket numbers were not included in the draw. Terri Hood of East Haddam was one of those whose ticket numbers were not included. She bought eight tickets over a period of six weeks.

“When the numbers came out I was excited to look and see if I won, and I did put them in the trash and then I was happy they were still there when I realized there was a mistake,” she said.

The lottery has been testing the software for the game all week but it appears to be human error. Two employees have been suspended during the investigation. For those who did not find their tickets in the trash, you must fill out a ticket claim affidavit stating the date, time and place you purchased your tickets. They say they can then find the numbers you received in a computer file so you can be eligible for the redo.

Unfortunately, the lottery says all those that purchased tickets, including those that won prizes on January 1st will have to be included in the redo, making it possible for some people to win the same game twice.

Added Hood, “I’ve always thought them to be top notch and have their….stuff together. I just find this very peculiar.”

You can fill out an affidavit at ctlottery.org