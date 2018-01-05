Major Device Processer Security Flaws Also Affect Macs, iPhones and iPads

(WTNH) — Electronic devices such as computers, medical equipment and phones run off of a processor which is a small chip that is the “brains” of the device. This computer chip carries through instructions of how the device runs as well as data, such as passwords, keystrokes, commands and other information.

This week, the security flaw was unveiled by the Department of Homeland Security’s Software Engineering Institute naming “Meltdown” and “Spectre” two bugs that have compromised the vulnerability of processors dating back to 1995. The issue can result in the hacks of personal devices as well as information stored in Cloud Services like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure which all operate from central data centers. Information flowing from these central locations essentially power all internet activity and program. These major technology companies have since deployed patches, or software solutions, that can help against any potential attack.

Intel is the largest computer chip processor company, with over 90% of business servers reliant on Intel processors for computer infrstructure, and is specifically targeted by the Meltdown bug.  Spectre affects nearly all devices with computing systems, not only isolated to Intel processors.

The latest statement on this mass security breach has come from Apple which the company wrote, “All Mac systems and iOS devices are affected, but there are no known exploits impacting customers at this time. Since exploiting many of these issues requires a malicious app to be loaded on your Mac or iOS device, we recommend downloading software only from trusted sources such as the App Store”

Apple plans to issue iOS patch updates for their products, however, “there are no known exploits impacting customers at this time”.

It is important to update any device when an update is made available. This new software update for any of your electronic equipment can help prevent security flaws from jeopardizing your personal information.

 

