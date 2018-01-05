Man wanted for allegedly selling crack in Norwich finally arrested

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)–Norwich police have arrested an accused drug dealer after a long search for him. Police had been searching for 32-year-old Raymond Williams for more than two years as he was wanted for selling crack cocaine.

Detectives received information that he was selling crack in Norwich in 2015. In the later months of that year and early months of 2016, detectives conducted controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Williams. They then applied for and were granted an arrest warrant but attempts to locate Williams, who was residing in Rhode Island at the time, were unsuccessful.

Williams was recently the subject of a Wanted Person post on the Norwich Police Department’s Facebook page.

Williams turned himself in at police headquarters on Friday. He is being held on $75,000 bond.