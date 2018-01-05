New Haven’s “Marine One” rescue boat freezes over

Related Coverage Could feel like 10 to 20 below on Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–You know it’s cold when Long Island Sound is freezing over. New Haven‘s “Marine One” rescue boat is completely frozen to the dock at Long Wharf.

The boat is used by New Haven police and the fire department, in part to rescue boaters or swimmers in distress. Until it thaws out, any rescues will be handled by the Coast Guard.

“Search and rescue calls will be referred directly to USCG for the time being, until the harbor has fewer impediments to navigation,” said spokesman Laurence Grotheer.

That isn’t expected until after the weekend, as extreme cold temperatures continue.