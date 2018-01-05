New Haven’s “Marine One” rescue boat freezes over

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–You know it’s cold when Long Island Sound is freezing over. New Haven‘s “Marine One” rescue boat is completely frozen to the dock at Long Wharf.

The boat is used by New Haven police and the fire department, in part to rescue boaters or swimmers in distress. Until it thaws out, any rescues will be handled by the Coast Guard.

“Search and rescue calls will be referred directly to USCG for the time being, until the harbor has fewer impediments to navigation,” said spokesman Laurence Grotheer.

Related Content: Even colder temperatures this weekend

That isn’t expected until after the weekend, as extreme cold temperatures continue.

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s