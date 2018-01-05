Nor’easter Snowfall Totals from Thursday

What an incredible storm we saw yesterday! From thundersnow to blinding snow and unbelievable snowfall rates. We’ve received a lot of snowfall reports, the towns are in alphabetical order with the amount.

If you have any totals you want to send me, do so on Facebook or Twitter!

Town Amount
Andover 10.2
Avon 11
Berkshire 8.5
Bethany 13.5
Bethel 11
Branford 13.5
Bridgeport 8
Bristol 12
Brookfield 7.9
Burlington 13
Canton 15
Chaplin 7
Cheshire 11.8
Clinton 8.5
Columbia 10.5
Coventry 10.5
East Haven 13
East Killingly 11
Eastford 10
Enfield 11.8
Gales Ferry 9.5
Granby 13.5
Greenwich 11
Haddam 10.5
Hampton 8
Hebron 9.2
Killingworth 13
Ledyard 10.5
Madison 10
Manchester 11
Mansfield 10
Marlborough 6
Milford 11.6
Monroe 13
Naugatuck 15.5
New Canaan 10.4
New Fairfield 9.5
Newtown 12.6
North Granby 10.1
North Haven 11.8
Northford 11.7
Norwalk 12
Norwich 8.5
Pomfret 8
Ridgefield 9
Seymour 14.1
Somers 11.8
South Windsor 10
Southbury 14.2
Southington 13
Stafford Springs 13.1
Staffordville 16.6
Sterling 11.5
Stonington 8
Stratford 13.2
Terryville 16
Tolland 13
Wallingford 10.2
Warren 10.5
Waterbury 9.2
West Hartford 10.5
Weston 12.5
Wethersfield 10
Willimantic 9.5
Wilton 12.5
Windsor 9.8
Windsor Locks 10.2
Winsted 15
Woodstock 11

 

