Nor’easter Snowfall Totals from Thursday

What an incredible storm we saw yesterday! From thundersnow to blinding snow and unbelievable snowfall rates. We’ve received a lot of snowfall reports, the towns are in alphabetical order with the amount.

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

Town Amount Andover 10.2 Avon 11 Berkshire 8.5 Bethany 13.5 Bethel 11 Branford 13.5 Bridgeport 8 Bristol 12 Brookfield 7.9 Burlington 13 Canton 15 Chaplin 7 Cheshire 11.8 Clinton 8.5 Columbia 10.5 Coventry 10.5 East Haven 13 East Killingly 11 Eastford 10 Enfield 11.8 Gales Ferry 9.5 Granby 13.5 Greenwich 11 Haddam 10.5 Hampton 8 Hebron 9.2 Killingworth 13 Ledyard 10.5 Madison 10 Manchester 11 Mansfield 10 Marlborough 6 Milford 11.6 Monroe 13 Naugatuck 15.5 New Canaan 10.4 New Fairfield 9.5 Newtown 12.6 North Granby 10.1 North Haven 11.8 Northford 11.7 Norwalk 12 Norwich 8.5 Pomfret 8 Ridgefield 9 Seymour 14.1 Somers 11.8 South Windsor 10 Southbury 14.2 Southington 13 Stafford Springs 13.1 Staffordville 16.6 Sterling 11.5 Stonington 8 Stratford 13.2 Terryville 16 Tolland 13 Wallingford 10.2 Warren 10.5 Waterbury 9.2 West Hartford 10.5 Weston 12.5 Wethersfield 10 Willimantic 9.5 Wilton 12.5 Windsor 9.8 Windsor Locks 10.2 Winsted 15 Woodstock 11