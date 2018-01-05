Nor’easter Snowfall Totals from Thursday

What an incredible storm we saw yesterday! From thundersnow to blinding snow and unbelievable snowfall rates. We’ve received a lot of snowfall reports, the towns are in alphabetical order with the amount.
|Town
|Amount
|Andover
|10.2
|Avon
|11
|Berkshire
|8.5
|Bethany
|13.5
|Bethel
|11
|Branford
|13.5
|Bridgeport
|8
|Bristol
|12
|Brookfield
|7.9
|Burlington
|13
|Canton
|15
|Chaplin
|7
|Cheshire
|11.8
|Clinton
|8.5
|Columbia
|10.5
|Coventry
|10.5
|East Haven
|13
|East Killingly
|11
|Eastford
|10
|Enfield
|11.8
|Gales Ferry
|9.5
|Granby
|13.5
|Greenwich
|11
|Haddam
|10.5
|Hampton
|8
|Hebron
|9.2
|Killingworth
|13
|Ledyard
|10.5
|Madison
|10
|Manchester
|11
|Mansfield
|10
|Marlborough
|6
|Milford
|11.6
|Monroe
|13
|Naugatuck
|15.5
|New Canaan
|10.4
|New Fairfield
|9.5
|Newtown
|12.6
|North Granby
|10.1
|North Haven
|11.8
|Northford
|11.7
|Norwalk
|12
|Norwich
|8.5
|Pomfret
|8
|Ridgefield
|9
|Seymour
|14.1
|Somers
|11.8
|South Windsor
|10
|Southbury
|14.2
|Southington
|13
|Stafford Springs
|13.1
|Staffordville
|16.6
|Sterling
|11.5
|Stonington
|8
|Stratford
|13.2
|Terryville
|16
|Tolland
|13
|Wallingford
|10.2
|Warren
|10.5
|Waterbury
|9.2
|West Hartford
|10.5
|Weston
|12.5
|Wethersfield
|10
|Willimantic
|9.5
|Wilton
|12.5
|Windsor
|9.8
|Windsor Locks
|10.2
|Winsted
|15
|Woodstock
|11