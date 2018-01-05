Shed catches fire in Danbury

Related Coverage Firefighters from multiple towns battle Woodbridge house fire

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–A shed fire broke out in Danbury on Friday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire at a shed on Jackson Drive. The shed was close to another building.

Crews rapidly worked to extinguish the fire, and additional tankers were used because of the cold, which could have caused primary water supplies to freeze up. Miry Brook and Germantown Volunteers responded to assist and supply water to the fire in companies. The Danbury Fire Marshal’s office was on scene and has the fire marked under investigation.

