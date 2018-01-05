Shed catches fire in Danbury

By Published:
This shed was destroyed by a Friday afternoon fire. (Photo: Danbury Fire Department).

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–A shed fire broke out in Danbury on Friday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire at a shed on Jackson Drive. The shed was close to another building.

Crews rapidly worked to extinguish the fire, and additional tankers were used because of the cold, which could have caused primary water supplies to freeze up. Miry Brook and Germantown Volunteers responded to assist and supply water to the fire in companies. The Danbury Fire Marshal’s office was on scene and has the fire marked under investigation.

Related Content: Firefighters from multiple towns battle Woodbridge house fire

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s