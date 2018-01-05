Waterbury police and teens team up to help seniors and the disabled cope with the snow

By Published: Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It isn’t often when kids are happy to do work when school is canceled. But on Friday, a group of teens with good hearts spent their day off from school scooping away, clearing snow for complete strangers.

“I’m out here to help people who can’t get out of their house,” said Luis Rios.

Luis and a group of about 40 other kids participate in programs put on by the Waterbury Police Athletic League (PAL). On Friday, PAL officers drove the kids to dozens of houses that needed digging out from the snow storm. They were the homes of seniors and/or disabled residents who couldn’t clear all of that snow themselves.

Related: Snow, extreme cold pose dangers for you, your home

“It’s a lot harder for them to get out and if they slip — it’s over,” Luis said. “They could break their back, hurt themselves really bad.”

That’s why Santina Romanelli was so grateful to see the kids show up at her house. They scooped out her driveway and walkway. Santina says her husband couldn’t do it because he’s disabled.

“It makes me feel good because my husband has a doctor’s appointment and he needs to get out,” she said.

Related: Frustrations grow about snow removal from the streets

When they got the job done, Luis went to the door to let Santina know. Santina showed how much she appreciated what they had done for her and her husband by giving Luis a big hug and a warm thank you.

And then it was time for the kids to jump back into their Waterbury PAL vans and head to the next house. The kids call themselves “The Waterbury PAL Shovel Brigade”. The city pays them minimum wage for their work, but Luis says the smiles on the faces of the people they help is something he values too.

He hopes The Shovel Brigade sends them a message.

“We’re showing that kids care about the community, too” Luis said.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s