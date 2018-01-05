Working toward a happier and healthier 2018

(WTNH) — A new year means new beginning, but for families going through a divorce, this may be difficult. Attorney David Post, owner of Post Law, shares tips on moving past conflict in 2018.

What do families need to think about if they are considering divorce or have already gone through a divorce?

Make a decision

Divorce and child custody issues mean difficult financial and emotional decisions, but sometimes it is in the best interest of you and your family. Your health and the health of your children is paramount. Decide what is best and then move forward. Be confident in that decision.

Focus on the future/Define personal and financial goals

Focus on what you want your new future to look like. Get your finances in order. Gather documentation, think about where you will live, what your expenses will be and how you will pay for them, and how you want to co-parent.

Consult with an attorney to see what your options are and how to move toward achieving those goals. They can help guide you to where you want to be.

If you are already divorced, focus on what has worked in the past and how you can make things better in 2018. Determine if and where there is room for agreement and compromise.

What are some tips for a healthy divorce in 2018?

Try to Solve the Problem, Not Win the Fight

Putting aside animosity between you and your significant other is critical to success for you and your children, both financially and emotionally. Focus on the important decisions in front of you and leave the fight behind you.

Don’t let petty arguments or negative comments distract you from what you are really trying to accomplish. Every decision during the divorce process should be to make things better for you and your family.

Get Healthy

1.Exercise/Eat Healthy

Commit to get moving and putting healthy food into your body. It will keep your energy up and help keep your mind focused on your new goals.

2.Yoga/Meditation

Five or ten minutes of quiet time or yoga each day will help you stay focused and can bring clarity to these difficult and stressful situations.

Develop a plan

Whether it’s a custody arrangement, parenting plan, or alimony agreement, putting together a legal document that solidifies that plan, will make things easier for you in the future. A good plan will define roles, alleviate stress, and specify each side’s rights and responsibilities.

Connect with a therapist, parent coordinator, or couples coach. They can help mediate the conflict and keep you calm throughout the divorce process.

How can people prepare for divorce?

Consult with an attorney. A good attorney can help you focus on the important legal decisions that you will face, and develop a plan to achieve your specific goals.