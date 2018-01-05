Yale football coach Tony Reno remembers his mentor, Carm Cozza

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–All of the Yale community is grieving the loss of the schools legendary football coach Carm Cozza. On Friday, Erik Dobratz sat down with Bulldogs head coach Tony Reno, the man who holds the same position Cozza once did.

Six years ago this month, Reno was hired as the head football coach at Yale. The Bulldogs were going through some tough times and Reno knew he had a lot of work ahead of him. Who was the first person he leaned on for help? Carm Cozza.

“I remember the first day I was hired, I was sitting in this same seat, I shut the door and I talked to him for about 20 minutes, he was down in Florida, and we just talked about a lot of little things and he lent his support and he truly meant it.”

Those first couple years for Reno were tough—some lopsided losses that can really demoralize a young coach.

“He always knew when to come in and sit when I needed a pick-me-up or I might need a, ‘hey, you better watch for this,'” Reno said.

It worked. Reno has turned around the Yale football program. The Bulldogs have beaten Harvard in each of the last two years and this year, their win over the Crimson sealed their first Ivy League championship since 1980.

