Yale hockey gets past UMass, 5-3

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The Yale men’s hockey team is finding its stride, as Keith Allain’s team was looking for its fourth win in its last five games. On Friday night, the Elis were at the Whale to host UMass.

Prior to the game they held a moment of silence for Carm Cozza, the legendary Yale football coach who passed away yesterday.

The Elis got the game’s first goal, and UMass answered with two. In the second period, the Bullgos would tie it at two and then Adam Larkin came away with a go-ahead goal.

Yale was in front for good, and they win, 5-3.