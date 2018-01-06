18-year-old Windham driver seriously injured in accident

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Connecticut State Police (WTNH)

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Early Saturday morning State Police responded to an accident in Windham where the driver 18-year-old Shania Slyman sustained serious injuries and was transported by Life Star to Hartford Hospital.

Slyman was traveling westbound on Plains Rd. when she drove off the road on the right side and onto a snow bank. Slyman then traveled back into the westbound lane of Plains Rd. when she hit a snow embankment once more .

Slyman then continued to travel west on the same road when she entered the driveway of 338 Plains Rd. and continued onto the property, striking a tree.

The driver was ejected out of the vehicle and the vehicle rolled onto its roof.

Slyman is being treated at Hartford Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s