18-year-old Windham driver seriously injured in accident

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Early Saturday morning State Police responded to an accident in Windham where the driver 18-year-old Shania Slyman sustained serious injuries and was transported by Life Star to Hartford Hospital.

Slyman was traveling westbound on Plains Rd. when she drove off the road on the right side and onto a snow bank. Slyman then traveled back into the westbound lane of Plains Rd. when she hit a snow embankment once more .

Slyman then continued to travel west on the same road when she entered the driveway of 338 Plains Rd. and continued onto the property, striking a tree.

The driver was ejected out of the vehicle and the vehicle rolled onto its roof.

Slyman is being treated at Hartford Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

The accident is under investigation.