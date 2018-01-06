$450 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Florida

FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to over $450 million, just hours before the drawing, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The winning ticket in the latest Mega Millions drawing was sold in Florida.

One ticket matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing and will claim a $450 million grand prize. The Florida Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port Richey. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers to claim the nation’s 10th-largest jackpot were 28-30-39-59-70-10.

Lottery officials also increased the jackpot of Powerball, the other national lottery game, to $570 million. That drawing is Saturday night.

The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions and $358.5 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million. Powerball odds are one in 292.2 million.

The identity of the winner was not immediately available. However, under Florida law, the winner cannot remain anonymous.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. However, to elect the one-time, lump-sum cash payment option for $281.2 million the claim must be filed within 60 days, according to lottery officials.

The winner’s name, city of residence and details on the winnings can be made public; however, the winner’s home address and telephone numbers are to be kept “confidential.”

According to the website, only three Mega Millions jackpots have been larger than the most recent grand prize: a jackpot of $656 million in 2012; a jackpot of $648 million in 2013; and $536 million in 2016.

