NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven firefighters are on scene of a fire inside a chain restaurant Saturday night.

According to the North Haven Police Department, firefighters are battling a fire inside Friendly’s on Universal Drive.

There is no word on the cause of this fire or if there are any injuries.

Police are asking for residents to avoid the area.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.