Firefighters respond to fire in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)–Plainville firefighters have responded to a fire on Cronk Road in Plainville.

Crews are on scene battling the working fire, which is in a 10-bay garage. The Plainville Fire Department has received mutual aid from different towns. Firefighters are currently battling the blaze.

Fire officials could not share any further information at this time.

CT Fire Alerts sent the following tweets Saturday showing the seriousness of the fire:

 

 

 

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

